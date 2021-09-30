Malaika Arora Looks Amazing In Her Sequinned Green Saree; Take A Look At Her Jewellery Game Too Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

For the India's Best Dancer promotions, Malaika Arora looked fabulous in her Manish Malhotra couture. She was styled by Maneka Harisinghani and her jewellery and makeup game were on point too. The supermodel exuded glam vibes with her saree attire and her outfit was ideal for occasions including parties. So, if you are looking forward to attending formal parties, this is the attire and look you could ace.

So, Malaika wore a green and peach sequinned saree that was impeccably draped. Her saree was about multi-hued colourful metallic tones and was designed by Manish Malhotra. She confidently pulled off her saree attire and teamed it with an overlapping green sleeveless blouse that was crafted out of silk fabric. The blouse definitely upped her saree look and Malaika sported exquisite jewellery to accentuate her look.

The diva wore diamond jewellery that consisted of a statement diamond neckpiece and complementing bangle. The jewellery went well with her outfit and came from Ambrus - Your Jewellery Closet and Anaqa By Nishant Tulsiani. The makeup was dewy-perfect and spruced up her avatar. The makeup was enhanced by mauve-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl with a mascara. The side-swept highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar. Malaika Arora looked amazing as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: priyankk nandwana