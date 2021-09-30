Just In
- 3 hrs ago Malnutrition Affects Rich, Poor Alike: Health Experts
- 16 hrs ago What Is Micro-Cheating And How To Deal With It? Expert Advice By Relationship Counsellor [Exclusive]
- 20 hrs ago Amazon India Sale: Stylish Apparel, Cool Eyewear, Awesome Boots And More On Amazon At Affordable Prices
- 23 hrs ago Effective Natural Remedies For Teething In Babies
Don't Miss
- Sports After Rupinder, another Tokyo 2020 star Lakra also retires from International Hockey
- News Won’t be humilitated: Will not join BJP, but will quit Congress says Captain Singh
- Movies Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi To Arrive In Cinema Halls On January 6, 2022
- Education Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Essay On Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti In English For Students
- Travel Spend This Winter In Kerala By Visiting These 10 Best Places
- Finance Top 4 Private Sector Banks Offering Up To 6.50% Returns On 3 Year Fixed Deposits
- Technology BSNL Increases Validity Of Rs. 699 Plan; Offering Unlimited Calling And Data Facilities
- Automobiles Mahindra XUV700 Prices Leaked Online; Top-End Variant Costs Rs 21.69 Lakh
Malaika Arora Looks Amazing In Her Sequinned Green Saree; Take A Look At Her Jewellery Game Too
For the India's Best Dancer promotions, Malaika Arora looked fabulous in her Manish Malhotra couture. She was styled by Maneka Harisinghani and her jewellery and makeup game were on point too. The supermodel exuded glam vibes with her saree attire and her outfit was ideal for occasions including parties. So, if you are looking forward to attending formal parties, this is the attire and look you could ace.
So, Malaika wore a green and peach sequinned saree that was impeccably draped. Her saree was about multi-hued colourful metallic tones and was designed by Manish Malhotra. She confidently pulled off her saree attire and teamed it with an overlapping green sleeveless blouse that was crafted out of silk fabric. The blouse definitely upped her saree look and Malaika sported exquisite jewellery to accentuate her look.
The diva wore diamond jewellery that consisted of a statement diamond neckpiece and complementing bangle. The jewellery went well with her outfit and came from Ambrus - Your Jewellery Closet and Anaqa By Nishant Tulsiani. The makeup was dewy-perfect and spruced up her avatar. The makeup was enhanced by mauve-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl with a mascara. The side-swept highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar. Malaika Arora looked amazing as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photographer Courtesy: priyankk nandwana