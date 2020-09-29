Kajal Aggarwal’s Little Black Dress Is All You Need To Rock The Saturday Night Party-Perfect Look Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Kajal Aggarwal is not just one of the most talented actresses in the film industry but also one of the most fashionable ones. The diva keeps fans updated on social media with her different fashionable looks and let's admit, we absolutely love it. Recently, Kajal took to her Instagram to share another series of pictures from her latest photoshoot. Dressed in a little black dress, she looked super stunning and gave us major fashion goal for the Saturday night party. So, let us take a close look at her dress and decode it.

So, Kajal Aggarwal was decked up in a sleeveless high-neck plain black little dress and looked gorgeous. Her body-hugging mini dress was accentuated by net-fabric flared sleeve that added fashion quotient to her look. The Magadheera actress teamed her classy backless dress with a black bralette. She completed her look with a pair of ankle-length strapped golden heels that featured structured designer look at the back. The diva accessorised her look with silver-toned studs, bracelets, wrist-watch, and rings.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Kajal sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone and cheekbones. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and nude pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The Paris Paris actress left her mid-parted highlighted curly tresses loose and looked lovely.

So, what do you think about this black dress of Kajal Aggarwal? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kajal Aggarwal