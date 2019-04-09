ENGLISH

    Madhuri Dixit Nene's Baby Pink Attire Has A Festive Element To It

    By
    |
    Madhuri Dixit Nene Fashion

    Madhuri Dixit Nene broke the internet with her latest song, 'Tabaah Ho Gaye' from her upcoming movie, 'Kalank'. She has been promoting the movie and keeping it mostly traditional. However, this time, she gave us a break from strictly ethnic and gave us a fusion look of the day. She was dressed in a Ridhi Mehra outfit and wowed us with pastel hues.

    So, Madhuri wore an attire, which we thought had a bit of festive element to it. It was a baby pink-hued floor length gown, which was accentuated by subtle white floral embroidery and metallic pink border. It was a gorgeous round-necked attire with a pleated touch and Madhuri teamed it with a printed sleeveless jacket, which elevated her attire.

    Madhuri Dixit Style

    She kept her look minimal and wore dainty rings and intricate earrings to notch up her traditional avatar. The makeup was highlighted by a dark maroon lip shade, well-defined kohl, and contoured cheekbones. The side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her ethnic avatar. So, what do you think about Madhuri's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: madhuri dixit nene kalank
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 16:26 [IST]
