    Madhuri Dixit Nene And Pranutan Bahl In Ethnic Outfits At Hum Aapke Hain Koun Screening

    By
    |

    To celebrate 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun, a special screening was organised in New Delhi. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Salman Khan, and Pranutan Bahl were among the celebrities, who attended the event. And Madhuri and Pranutan gave us some amazing traditional fashion goals. Let's find out what they wore that had won us over.

    Pranutan Bahl

    Pranutan Bahl looked absolutely gorgeous in her light and summery traditional outfit, which came from the label, Ease. It was a minimal number that consisted of a sleeveless blouse and flared skirt. Her attire was blue-hued and accentuated by multiple floral patterns. The 'Notebook' actress also draped a midnight blue dupatta that was notched up by shimmery border. Styled by Bornalii Caldeira, Pranutan Bahl accessorised her look with intricate choker, which was from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade and smoky kohl with a nude-pinkish eyeshadow. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her ethnic avatar.

    Madhuri Dixit Nene

    Madhuri Dixit Nene draped a sari for the occasion and her sari was from Aisha Rao. It was a black-hued sari that was draped impeccably and highlighted by multi-hued floral applique border, which notched up her simple black sari. Madhuri Dixit teamed her sari with a sleeveless pink blouse that colour-blocked her black sari. Her look was minimally done as she accessorised her look with only emerald and diamond earrings. She carried a Bvlgari clutch with her. The makeup was enhanced by an orange lip shade and subtle orange eye shadow. Well, she also gave us some refreshing makeup goals. The side-parted wavy hairdo completed her traditional look.

    So, whose attire did you like more - Pranutan Bahl or Madhuri Dixit Nene? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 11, 2019, 16:09 [IST]
