Madhuri Dixit Nene Looks Glamourous In A Pink Sequinned Sari Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it her killer dance moves or her on-point fashion choices, the beauty queen of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit Nene always woos us with her fashion statements. And this time again, the actress caught our attention as she graced Mukesh Ambani's Antilla for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with husband Sriram Madhav Nene. She draped a sequinned pink sari for the special occasion. Take a close look at her stunning sari and let us decode her attire.

So, for the starry festive night, Madhuri Dixit donned a heavily embroidered pink sari, which was accentuated by golden border. She paired her sari with a matching half-sleeved blouse. The actress draped her sari in Nivi style and looked extremely gorgeous. The Dil To Pagal Hai actress ditched the neckpiece and accessorised her look with statement earrings, ring and golden toned bangles. Madhuri carried a shimmery brown clutch to round out her look for the night.

She opted for a minimal makeup, which was marked by a tiny red bindi and a dark lip shade. The actress left her mid-length wavy tresses open. Madhuri Dixit Nene looked extremely stunning in her sari. So, don't you think her pink sari is just perfect for wedding functions? Share your thoughts in the comment section.