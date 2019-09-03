ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Madhuri Dixit Nene Looks Glamourous In A Pink Sequinned Sari

    By
    |

    Be it her killer dance moves or her on-point fashion choices, the beauty queen of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit Nene always woos us with her fashion statements. And this time again, the actress caught our attention as she graced Mukesh Ambani's Antilla for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with husband Sriram Madhav Nene. She draped a sequinned pink sari for the special occasion. Take a close look at her stunning sari and let us decode her attire.

    So, for the starry festive night, Madhuri Dixit donned a heavily embroidered pink sari, which was accentuated by golden border. She paired her sari with a matching half-sleeved blouse. The actress draped her sari in Nivi style and looked extremely gorgeous. The Dil To Pagal Hai actress ditched the neckpiece and accessorised her look with statement earrings, ring and golden toned bangles. Madhuri carried a shimmery brown clutch to round out her look for the night.

    She opted for a minimal makeup, which was marked by a tiny red bindi and a dark lip shade. The actress left her mid-length wavy tresses open. Madhuri Dixit Nene looked extremely stunning in her sari. So, don't you think her pink sari is just perfect for wedding functions? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

    More MADHURI DIXIT NENE News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue