Madhuri Dixit's Tie Dye Lehenga With Jacket Blouse And Cape Dupatta Is Sure To Make You Stand Out At A Wedding

Madhuri Dixit's Instagram page is a perfect place to visit these days, especially if you have a wedding to attend in the next few coming days. For her appearances at dance reality show Dance Deewane, she has been picking the best ethnic numbers, from lehengas to sarees and sharing her stunning pictures online in them to inspire us. For the latest episode, she opted for a tie and dye black and lehenga, teamed with a jacket blouse and cape dupatta, that is sure to make you stand out on all wedding occasions. The diva twirled happily in her lehenga and won our heart with her gorgeous look. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it for goals.

So, in the latest pictures, Madhuri Dixit Nene was seen sporting a white lehenga, which was accentuated by black dyed prints, intricately embroidered patterns with stonework at the waist, and a ruffled border. She teamed her pretty lehenga with a sleeveless V-shaped neckline jacket blouse, that was heavily embroidered with maroon and black thread and featured stone-detailed work at the border. Styled by Ami Patel, she draped a black cape dupatta around her arms, that had a checked-patterned border. The Dil To Pagal Hai actress completed her look with black heels and accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings, a bracelet, and rings from Sheetal Zaveri's label. Madhuri Dixit painted her nails with pastel pink lacquer.

On the make-up front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, nose, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, dark eyeshadow, oodles of mascara, soft blush, and maroon glossy lip shade, spruced up her look. The Kalank actress let loose her side-parted highlighted layered tresses and looked stunning as ever.

So, what do you think about this tie and dye lehenga of Madhuri Dixit? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Madhuri Dixit's Instagram