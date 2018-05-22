Subscribe to Boldsky
Maanayata Dutt Is Giving Out Positive Vibes With This Black Casual Wear

By Devika
Sanjay Dutt wife

Sanjay Dutt's wife, Maanayata Dutt, is quite a style icon. Almost nearing 40, Maanayata with her sartorial choices can give a tough competition to the young stylistas. The lady has a very versatile style sense and she is usually seen in contemporary wears, but she can also rock traditional attires with an equal aplomb.

These days, Maanayata has been sporting a lot of casual outfits with a minimal and relaxed touch. Also, she has been conveying a lot of positive messages through her social media feeds. Recently, the diva took to Instagram and shared a stunning pic with her followers that was captioned, "Opportunities don't happen you create them!!!"

Maanyata looked simply gorgeous and at peace, sitting casually on a white table that contrasted with her black outfit. She aced the sporty look in a black pullover and teamed it with the same hued distressed jeans. Her black flat sandals with white floral prints went well with her outfit.

Maanyata accessorized her look with an elegant bracelet, rings, and a watch, while her side-swept hair complemented the overall look. Maanyata's makeup was fresh and dewy, but her kohl-smudged eyes did the most talking and accentuated her sporty-meets-casual avatar.

Well, Maanyata Dutt has not only been giving us life goals, but also is beckoning us to believe that age is just a number. We are impressed and inspired by Maanayata's look. Tell us how did you find the fashion statement of Sanjay Dutt's wife?

Story first published: Tuesday, May 22, 2018, 15:30 [IST]
