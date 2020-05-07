You Should Totally Bookmark Lisa Ray’s Pink Bridal Lehenga From Four More Shots Please!

ENGLISH

    It was just a few days ago,when stylist Aastha Sharma shared a picture of Lisa Ray from the sets of Four More Shots Please!, where she was seen sporting a stunning white bridal ensemble by Gaurav Gupta. And now, recently, Aastha shared a couple of pictures of Lisa Ray (Samara Kapoor) in her another bridal avatar from the sets. Dressed in a beautiful bright pink embroidered lehenga, Lisa looked like a regal bride. So, let us take a close look at her bridal attire and decode it.

    So, Lisa Ray looked extremely beautiful in a bright pink bridal lehenga, which was designed by Dolly J. Her voluminous lehenga was accentuated by heavy golden floral embroidery and intricate patterns on the border. She teamed her lehenga with a half-sleeved sweetheart-neckline matching blouse that featured golden dotted prints. Her stylist used two dupattas to complete her bridal avatar. One was draped over her shoulder while the other over her head. Bothoth her dupattas were crafted from sheer net fabric and had red-golden embroidered border. Lisa's jewellery game was also very strong. She opted for a pretty mathapatti, green-emerald detailed gold-toned earrings, a nath, elaborate heavy choker, bangles, and kaleeras from the label Raabta by Rahul Luthra.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the actress slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, black winged eyeliner, curled lashes, shiny eye shadow, big red bindi, and dark pink lip shade spruced up her look. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat bun and adorned it with bunch of roses.

    Lisa Ray took our breath away with her gorgeous bridal look and we absolutely loved her lehenga and the way she was styled. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Dolly J and Aastha Sharma

    Story first published: Thursday, May 7, 2020, 18:30 [IST]
