Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Opening Show: Kartik Aaryan Turns Muse For Manish Malhotra Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

It's said, no matter what happens, the show must go on! Amidst the pandemic, India's biggest bi-annual fashion show Lakme Fashion Week is all set to roll from October 21 to October 25, 2020 with its first-ever digital and season-fluid version. While we are all excited to see the designers launching their fresh collection through digital show, it's Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan who kickstarted the fashion affair on a high note.

The actor, who has not stepped out from long seven months, opened the show and left us stunned with his absolutely new look. Kartik turned showstopper for ace designer Manish Malhotra's stellar collection named Ruhaaniyat, dedicated to Mijwan Welfare Society. Dressed in an intricately embroidered golden ensemble, the dapper actor looked regal and handsome. So, let us take a close look at his attire and decode it.

So, Kartik Aaryan walked a virtual runway for Manish Malhotra in his classy and regal golden ensemble on the opening show of Lakme Fashion Week 2020. His full-sleeved mandarin-collar ensemble was accentuated by heavily embroidered golden thread work. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor teamed his ensemble with an equally-pretty dupatta, which he draped over his one shoulder. The dupatta featured intricate work and black-hued embellished border. He further upped his look with regal jewellery, that consisted of two neckpieces- one was a gold stone detailed heavy necklace and the other was green-pearl made multi-layered necklace.

The actor was seen flaunting his long hair for the first time, which quite suited him and went well with his regal attire. With short beard and moustache, he rounded out his look.

We really liked this new avatar of Kartik Aaryan and he looked no less than a royal king in it. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Lakme Fashion Week