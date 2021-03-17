Genelia D’Souza Shows Her Love for Blue Colour As She Slays In 4 Different Pretty Outfits Back To Back Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Genelia D'Souza might have disappeared from films but she is the one actress who has continuously been on the spotlight for her ravishing looks. She is so gorgeous and charming that whatever outfit she dons, she looks more than just perfect. The actress loves colours and we have seen her flaunting style in almost all shades. But the colour which has turned out to be the diva's current favourite is blue and we have enough proof. If you open her profile on Instagram, you'll see, in the latest posts, Genelia is seen slaying in 4 absolutely different pretty outfits of blue shades. The actress looked amazing in all the outfits. So, let us take a close look at her all 4 attires and decode it for fashion goals.

Genelia D’Souza In A One-Shoulder Dress For her show Ladies vs Gentleman, Genelia D'Souza got dressed up in a one-shoulder metallic-blue colour mini dress, which came from the label Arabellaa. Styled by Karishma Gulati Lunia, her dress featured sharp pleats and three layers. She teamed it up with a pair of earrings and ring and spruced up her look with filled brows, black kohl, blue eyeshadow, mascara, and pale pink lipstick. Genelia let loose her mid-parted highlighted curled locks and looked gorgeous. Genelia D’Souza In A Puff-Shoulder Dress For her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Genelia D'Souza opted for a full-sleeved midnight-blue mini dress by Vidhi Wadhwani. Her dress was accentuated by designer silver stripes while the heavily puffed shoulders, added stylish quotient to her look. Styled by Karishma Gulati Lunia, she complemented her dress with contrast neon-yellow pointed pumps. Genelia let loose her mid-parted highlighted curled locks and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, light eyeshadow, and pink lip shade. Genelia D’Souza In Printed Top And Jeans Genelia D'Souza made a fun video with her friends, where she was seen sporting bell-sleeved dark-blue peplum top. Her top was accentuated by subtle yellow prints and she teamed it up with a blue denim jeans, that had ripped knee and asymmetrical cut border. The actress completed her look with a pair of white shoes and notched up her look with bracelets. Genelia let loose her side-parted straight hair and wrapped her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lipstick. Genelia D’Souza In A Checked Outfit Lately, Genelia D'Souza posted a birthday wish post for her friend and shared a picture, in which she was seen wearing a half-sleeved blue outfit. Her body-hugging piece was accentuated by black checked patterns. The silver-toned bangles, upped her look and she let loose her mid-parted blonde tresses. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade, rounded out her look.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Genelia D'Souza? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Genelia D'Souza's Instagram