Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Kunal Khemmu, Riteish-Genelia And Neil-Rukmini Rocks The Ramp Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood celebrities Kunal Khemmu, Riteish Deshmukh with Genelia Deshmukh, and Neil Nitin Mukesh with Rukmini Neil Mukesh walked on the ramp for designer Kunal Anil Tanna on the day five of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. While Kunal Khemmu turned showstopper for the designer, Riteish-Genelia and Neil-Rukmini on the other hand, graced the ramp in designer's outfits.

Dressed in a casual attire with printed blazer, Kunal looked dapper while Riteish-Genelia and Neil-Rukmini gave major couple goals in their co-ordinating outfits. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

Kunal Khemmu In Casuals With Printed Blazer Kunal Khemmu donned a full-sleeved classic-collar buttoned down purple-hued shirt. He paired his shirt with matching pants. The actor topped off his ensemble with a full-sleeved open-front blue blazer, which was accentuated by embroidered patterns. He completed his look with a pair of brown shoes. Kunal went accessory-free and upped his look with stubble beard. Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh In Checkered Outfits Riteish Deshmukh sported a full-sleeved round-collar tee, which was accentuated by checkered patterns from multiple blue shades. He paired his T-shirt with sky-blue pants and completed his look with brown shoes. With stubble beard and black reflectors, Riteish rounded out his look. On the other hand, Genelia Deshmukh complemented Riteish in colour co-ordinated attire. She sported the same tee and teamed it up with blue checkered pants. The actress completed her look with a pair of nude-hued shoes. Genelia pulled back her sleek tresses into a ponytail and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, dark-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini Mukesh In Ethnic Outfits Neil Nitin Mukesh wore a classic white tee that featured extended sleeves. He layered his tee with a full-sleeved open-front navy-blue long jacket, which was accentuated by printed patterns from light-blue shades. He teamed it up with plain white bottoms and completed his look with stylish brown-black shoes. With stubble beard and black sunglasses, Neil wrapped his look. Neil Nitin Mukesh's wife Rukmini donned a plain cream-hued long flared kurta and paired it with white palazzo pants. She topped off her ensemble with a full-sleeved mandarin-collar short ivory jacket, which featured chikankari work and subtle block patterns. The star wife let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and elevated her look with maroon-hued reflectors and pink lip shade.

