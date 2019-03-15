ENGLISH

    Kritika Kamra's Desi Attire Is Perfect For Ladies Who Want To Wear Something Different

    By
    |
    Kritika Kamra Showstopper

    Kritika Kamra also graced the ramp on the third day of the ongoing India Fashion Week presented by FDCI and sponsored by Lotus Make-Up. She looked ethereal and glided down the ramp for the label 17:17 by Simmi Saboo. The actress wore a contemporary fusion outfit from their collection and with this, she gave us a refreshing ensemble of the day.

    Kritika Kamra Mitron

    The 'Mitron' actress wore separates, which was dipped in a dark hue and a departure from all things pastels. She wore a sharp v-necked top-like blouse that was accentuated by slightly exaggerated half-sleeves and she teamed it with a flowy skirt. Her skirt was accentuated by intricate and colourful animal-inspired prints. She also casually carried a lightweight dupatta with her, which matched with her skirt.

    Kritika Kamra Fashion

    Kritika's ensemble was perfect for millennials looked forward to attending a light formal function. She paired her ensemble with shiny heels. The makeup was notched up by dewy-tones and marked with a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The wavy tresses rounded out her ethnic avatar. Kritika looked like a dream. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2019, 17:31 [IST]
