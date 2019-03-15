TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Kritika Kamra's Desi Attire Is Perfect For Ladies Who Want To Wear Something Different
Kritika Kamra also graced the ramp on the third day of the ongoing India Fashion Week presented by FDCI and sponsored by Lotus Make-Up. She looked ethereal and glided down the ramp for the label 17:17 by Simmi Saboo. The actress wore a contemporary fusion outfit from their collection and with this, she gave us a refreshing ensemble of the day.
The 'Mitron' actress wore separates, which was dipped in a dark hue and a departure from all things pastels. She wore a sharp v-necked top-like blouse that was accentuated by slightly exaggerated half-sleeves and she teamed it with a flowy skirt. Her skirt was accentuated by intricate and colourful animal-inspired prints. She also casually carried a lightweight dupatta with her, which matched with her skirt.
Kritika's ensemble was perfect for millennials looked forward to attending a light formal function. She paired her ensemble with shiny heels. The makeup was notched up by dewy-tones and marked with a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The wavy tresses rounded out her ethnic avatar. Kritika looked like a dream. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.