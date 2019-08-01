Kriti Sanon's Sporty Dress Is Monsoon-Friendly & Something That You Can Afford

ENGLISH

    Kriti Sanon also attended Kiara Advani's birthday and the Arjun Patiala actress came dressed in a simple outfit. She exuded casual vibes with her dress that had a sporty edge. The short dress was multi-hued and she looked comfy. Let's decode her attire and look, which has clearly wowed us.

    So, Kriti took an athleisure turn with her half-sleeved dress, which seemed ideal for monsoon weather. Her dress was colour-blocked and from the label, Fila. It was a orange, purple, and pink sassy number, which even shy girls out there can pull off. Adding to that, her dress is priced at just Rs. 4300 (so not something you cannot afford at all). Her attire even seemed ideal for travelling. The diva looked pretty as ever and teamed her attire with white slippers, which went well with her dress.

    The makeup was nude-toned with a muted-hued lip shade and her eye makeup was accentutated by smoky touches. The long wavy tresses rounded out her avatar and she kept her look jewellery-free. So, how did you find Kriti Sanon's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

