Kriti Sanon Stuns With Her Latest Outfit; Learn More About Her Checked Outfit And Classy Bag Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kriti Sanon looked stunning as always and this time, when she stepped out, she gave us a unique fashion goal. The actress wore a fusion outfit that was inspired by saree drape and if you are wondering which label crafted this amazing outfit, we have mentioned the label. We have decoded her look for you for some fresh street-style inspiration.

So, Kriti's outfit followed classic black and white checked patterns. The actress wore the oversized pocket trousers, which were slightly flared. The pants made for an excellent summer wear and she teamed it with a shirt set. The matching shirt, however, was tied like a drape on one side. It was like a half-shirt that gave a one-shouldered effect. Well, even if you don't buy this outfit, you know an interesting way to tie the shirt. Her ensemble came from the label Frow and you have got to check with the label if her attire is available for, it is a limited-edition outfit. Kriti Sanon paired her ensemble with a sleeveless peach-hued tank top and white shoes, which went well with her attire of the day.

Styled by Vasudha Guptaa, Kriti carried a classy black Rive Gauche bag with her that was from Saint Laurent. It was the signature bag from one of the fashion's biggest label that she carried. In 1966, late legendary designer, Yves Saint Laurent opened the first ready-to-wear boutique in France called, 'Saint Laurent Rive Gauche'. The designer's successful line or boutique 'Rive Gauche' was named after Seine's Left Bank. This bag of Kriti Sanon's is priced at approximately Rs. 1,27,456 and well, enough to buy you a luxury trip abroad. Her black-hued mask read, 'Vaccinated' and she wore dark shades. The middle-parted highlighted tresses completed her look. Kriti Sanon inspired us to notch up our fashion game. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.