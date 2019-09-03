Kriti Sanon's Shimmery Sari Is What You Should Have In Your Festive Bucket List Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Last night was all about fun, dance and glamour as the B-town celebrities graced Mukesh Ambani's Antilla for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in their traditional best. One of the celebs, whose outfit we really loved was none other than Kriti Sanon, who attended the festivities in a shimmery Badla sari. Her gorgeous sari was by Manish Malhotra. So, Let's take a close look at her beautiful attire and decode it.

So, for Ganesha Festival, Kriti donned a glittering sari, which was accentuated by black Lucknowi badla work. The matching backless blouse added a stylish touch to her look. The actress draped the sari in a Nivi style and looked beyond amazing. To enhance her elegant avatar, she accessorised her look with a pair of colourful Chandbalis by Tyaani by Karan Johar and golden-toned bangles. The smoky kohled eyes and soft pink lip shade spruced up her look. Kriti Sanon rounded out her look with an impeccable middle-parted mogra-adorned bun, which completed her festive avatar.

Well, be it classic or western, Kriti definitely knows how to slay it in any attire. Meanwhile, do not forget to share your opinions on Kriti Sanon's stunning sari in the comment section.