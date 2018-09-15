Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Kriti Sanon's Latest Attire Will Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Travel

By
Kriti Sanon fashion

Kriti Sanon makes us want to pack our bags and go jet-setting somewhere. The actress was posed to perfection as she stood on the stairs of the flight. She was off to Jaisalmer to wrap up her shooting of Housefull 4. She looked beautiful as ever and her outfit was quite soothing.

She simply paired her skirt with a denim jacket and a tee. Her skirt was splashed in a blue hue and accentuated by myriad intricate patterns. Her midi skirt was notched up by floral designs and featured an indigo blue-hued border. It was a flowy skirt and was most certainly enhanced by comfort quotient.

Kriti Sanon style

She paired her skirt with a tee and a full-sleeved denim jacket, which complemented her skirt perfectly and gave us the brand new dress goals of the day. She paired her look with blue-hued shades and pristine white sneakers.

Kriti's makeup was marked by a deep red lip shade and she left her long tresses loose. Well, Kriti Sanon left us all mesmerised. Didn't she absolutely blow our minds away? Feel free to share your opinions in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: fashion bollywood kriti sanon
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue