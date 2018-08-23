Subscribe to Boldsky
Kriti Sanon Stands Out In This Abstract Floral Dress At Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe Song Launch

By
Kriti Sanon Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe

Kriti Sanon is killing the internet these days with a song called, 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe'. She looks just ravishing in her number and also looked equally awesome at the song launch, which took place in Delhi.

The actress, who won the 'Style Icon of the Year' at IIFA this year, looked glamorous at the event and wowed us yet again in this stunning number. She wore a dress by Roberto Cavalli, which was a cross between contemporary and classic. It was a sizzling dress, perfect for a date or a formal meeting. Kriti's dress was accentuated by abstract floral prints, dipped in the shades of red and black.

Kriti Sanon fashion

The white background of her attire helped highlight the floral accents. The dress was full-sleeved and hugged her slender frame beautifully. Her attire was structured and featured sharp cuts and nuanced details. Kriti paired her attire of the day with beige-hued pencil heels by Vincenzio Robertina, which contrasted the dress.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, her jewellery was sleek and sophisticated. She wore a dainty ring, necklace, and hoop earrings by Locolatte. Her long tresses were side-parted and added to her formal look.

Kriti Sanon style

Her makeup was enhanced by a bold red lip shade and she pulled it off with a lot of aplomb. Well, with this attire of hers, Kriti again made it to the best-dressed list. Hope she wears something swoon-worthy again soon.

Kriti Sanon dresses
Kriti Sanon Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe
    Read more about: fashion bollywood kriti sanon
    Story first published: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 16:13 [IST]
