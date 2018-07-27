Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: A Look At Her Style Game

Kriti Sanon was a successful model before she became an actress. And ever since, she has become this unstoppable star in the making. Although none of her movies have been critically declared as hits so far, she has still managed to carve a niche for herself. She is in demand and her career graph is only getting better.

She has had her struggling days too when she was rejected last minute for a role and some people even thought that she was too pretty to be an actor. But the 28-year-old girl today has managed to star in a number of Bollywood films in two years.

However, more than acting, Kriti has become a style icon. She is a perfection, when it comes to dressing up. She has never had a fashion failure and nobody has even talked about her fashion in a negative light so far. So, fingers crossed for her.

She has inspired so many of us to be unafraid and look stylish. Her personal style seems to be a lot more casual but it gets dramatic on-screen or when she has to grace the red carpet and other related events. With her modelling experience and her effervescent attitude, she can pull off any look with a lot of ease. Kriti's fashion has got so much of appreciation and recognition in the industry that she won, the 'Style Icon Of The Year' award at IIFA.

She wore a dramatic ball gown, which became the fashion headline-winning news. Here are some more of her style moments that have left us impressed.