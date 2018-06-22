Stressed Out? You Must Check Out Kriti Sanon's Eye-Soothing Gown At The IIFA 2018

Kriti Sanon arrived in Bangkok with a bang-on style quotient. She took our breath away, as she posed to kill against the booming cityscape. She promoted the cool blue trend in the city, as she stepped out looking sunny and awesome.

Kriti wore a printed butterfly gown and she looked chill AF. Her dress blew in the wind, so did her side-swept messy tresses, but that was what the photoshoot was all about. She nailed the sexy avatar and, at the same time, seemed so relaxed.

She sported a Deme by Gabriella dress that was full-sleeved but had breezy sleeves. Her maxi dress clearly was light and so soothing to the eyes. It had a thigh-high slit, which we thought was a hot addition to the cool dress. Though the gown was baggy, still Kriti's waist got accentuated. Such was the effect of this mesmerising dress.

She raised the oomph factor by teaming her gorgeous look with golden geometrical-shaped earrings by Anomaly by Anam and wore delicate Prakshi Fine Jewelry rings. Wow, what a combination!

Kriti's silver embellished pencil heels were a brave choice, as it didn't match with the colour of her dress but still managed to make her look even more awesome.

Her smoky eyes and pink lipshade completed her look and, boy, her looks were deadly enough to cause mass destruction.

So, how did you find Kriti Sanon's first photoshoot of the IIFA 2018?