Kriti Sanon's Ethnic Look Is Making Us Going Green With Envy

The 'Raabta' starlet, Kriti Sanon can pull off anything right from sheer tops, hot pants, anti-fit dresses, flared trousers, denim jackets to heavily embellished ethnic outfits. Since her early days in the B-town, the gorgeous diva's fashion game has always been A+. She made even the hawk-eyed fashion critics fall for her style.
Kriti can effortlessly bounce between fierce to demure look. She has been giving us closet goals and #ootd after #ootd.
Recently, the actress launched yet another fashion missile. She flaunted her traditional side and looked completely ethereal in Anita Dongre's lehenga. Kriti sported the royal blue lehenga for a photoshoot in Ahmedabad and mirrored the spirit of contemporary women.
She looked so chic in her intricately embroidered outfit that was adorned with nature-inspired motifs. The designer played with monochromes and struck a harmonious balance between comfort and class in her lehenga. Her stunning outfit also featured the designer's signature gota patti work and Kriti carried the broad back neck blouse with a lot of aplomb. Her sheer dupatta was elegantly draped on her shoulder as she was posed to perfection.
Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti rounded off her look with a maang-tikka, danglers, and delicate bangles that came from Minerali store jewellery.
Well, we are #muchwowed Kriti!
