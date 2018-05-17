Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Kriti Sanon's Ethnic Look Is Making Us Going Green With Envy

By Devika
Kriti Sanon Fashion

The 'Raabta' starlet, Kriti Sanon can pull off anything right from sheer tops, hot pants, anti-fit dresses, flared trousers, denim jackets to heavily embellished ethnic outfits. Since her early days in the B-town, the gorgeous diva's fashion game has always been A+. She made even the hawk-eyed fashion critics fall for her style.

Kriti can effortlessly bounce between fierce to demure look. She has been giving us closet goals and #ootd after #ootd.

Recently, the actress launched yet another fashion missile. She flaunted her traditional side and looked completely ethereal in Anita Dongre's lehenga. Kriti sported the royal blue lehenga for a photoshoot in Ahmedabad and mirrored the spirit of contemporary women.

She looked so chic in her intricately embroidered outfit that was adorned with nature-inspired motifs. The designer played with monochromes and struck a harmonious balance between comfort and class in her lehenga. Her stunning outfit also featured the designer's signature gota patti work and Kriti carried the broad back neck blouse with a lot of aplomb. Her sheer dupatta was elegantly draped on her shoulder as she was posed to perfection.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti rounded off her look with a maang-tikka, danglers, and delicate bangles that came from Minerali store jewellery.

Well, we are #muchwowed Kriti!

Related Articles

Story first published: Thursday, May 17, 2018, 12:40 [IST]
Other articles published on May 17, 2018
Subscribe Newsletter
 

Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

X