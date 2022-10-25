Just In
Kriti Sanon’s Enchanting Look In Lehenga Gives Diwali Dress-Up Vibes. See Pics!
The gorgeous Kriti Sanon has been giving major style goals this Diwali season! The Mimi movie actress has been spotted at various B-Town Diwali parties wearing beautiful Indian Outfits. Kriti recently shared some beautiful pictures on her Insta wearing a stunning ethnic lehenga outfit!
Image: Instagram
Keep scrolling to know more about Kriti's enchanting look in a lehenga that gives perfect Diwali dress-up vibes:
Image: Instagram
For celebrating Indian festivals, you should deck up in quintessential traditional outfits! Kriti followed this style mantra and looked simply enchanting in a pastel pink lehenga. Kriti's ethnic choli and lehenga skirt featured thread hand embroidery and sequin work. The floral embroidery work reflected best against the subtle hue of the outfit.
Speaking of the outfit's silhouette, the flared lehenga skirt was well-coordinated with short sleeves choli design in a deep v-neck shape. The lehenga skirt, blouse, and matching dupatta were accentuated with a matching zari border!
Image: Instagram
Indian traditional outfits look complete when coordinated with conventional jewelry. Kriti echoed this style rule by complementing the traditional lehenga outfit curated jewelry that included statement jhumka earrings and a Minakari cocktail ring. The precious stones in pink matched perfectly with her traditional ensemble!
Image: Instagram
A glossy, shiny makeup look is mostly preferred for festive, special occasions get up. Kriti opted for glossy makeup with high gloss on cheeks and lips. Her eye makeup included a pale pink palette for the eyes, kohl-rimmed eyes, and curly lashes. She styled her hair in a middle-parted, messy bun hairdo that added a boho chic vibe to her traditional look!
