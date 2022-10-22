Just In
Kriti Sanon’s 6 contemporary sarees that are perfect for Diwali Party
Hosting or attending the Diwali party this year? Still not figured out how to make a dazzling appearance for the festive party? No worries. Now, if you wish to go beyond a quintessential traditional saree look, then we got you all sorted! Presenting to you Mimi movie star Kriti Sanon's contemporary saree looks that are perfect for a Diwali party!
Image: Instagram
Gold Shimmer Saree
Image: Instagram
Kriti Sanon looked like a vision in gold colour contemporary saree that featured lovely sequin details in vertical stripes form. Such lightweight, modern sarees with sequin details make an apt choice for parties and festivities. Kriti opted for a glamorous look by teaming up the saree with a matching sweetheart neck blouse. She chose stud earrings to complete her uber-chic look!
Silver Badla Work Saree
Image: Instagram
For a Diwali party, you can wear extra shimmer and shine with a modern saree. Kriti donned this beautiful silver colour saree and a matching blouse that featured badla work shimmer details all over. To complete her modern Indian look, she chose statement chandbali earrings and wore her hair in a bun with gajra!
Metallic Gold-Brown Saree
Image: Instagram
Kriti Sanon looked like a vision in a metallic gold-brown colour saree which was crafted to perfection. The designer saree featured floral zardosi work, sequins, and unique accordion pleats at the saree pallu. She complemented the chic saree with a matching blouse with a V-neck. Her curated accessories included chandbali earrings and a cocktail ring. Kriti kept the diva look interesting with smoky eyes makeup and a messy ponytail hairdo!
Graffiti Shimmer Saree
Image: Instagram
Modern, contemporary style sarees that feature sequins, beads, and zardosi work are trending now. The Mimi actress flaunted this lovely white colour saree with graffiti pattern sequins over it. The pale blue border of the saree added a lovely contrast to the pristine white saree. Kriti chose a matching noodle straps blouse to complete her modern saree outlook and kept the jewelry and makeup minimal!
White and Golden Saree
Image: Instagram
Subtle, neutral colour saree when accentuated with bold colour design appears eye-catchy. Kriti opted for this white colour saree that was designed with golden leaf pattern applique work at the border. The serene combination of white and gold hue looked dramatic and perfect for festive celebrations. Pick a saree with an offbeat border to complete your Diwali party look!
Floral Print Saree
Image: Instagram
Floral prints are a classic pattern that will always be in vogue. Ms.Sanon dazzled in this pink floral print saree which was accentuated with blue colour threadwork embroidery. Kriti opted for silver jhumka earrings to complement her printed saree look. She flaunted dewy makeup and a bun hairdo with flowers!
