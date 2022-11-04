Kriti Sanon In Pink Sequin Saree Gives Inspiration For Occasional Wear, Pics! Bollywood Wardrobe Trupti Palav

The gorgeous diva Kriti Sanon has lately been serving fashion goals with her stunning saree looks. Her love for the six-yards ensemble is pretty evident in her many photoshoots released on her Insta feeds. From attending Diwali parties to standing poised at red-carpet events, Kriti's sartorial choices mostly include a lovely saree! For the latest photoshoot, Kriti donned a stunning pink saree that added to her modern and glamorous look!

Image: Instagram

Keep reading to know all the details of her chic saree look:

Image: Instagram

Kriti looked absolutely breathtaking in a flamingo pink sheer saree by Falguni and Shane Peacock. The pre-stitched saree was crafted with a sheer zari fabric and adorned with sparkly silver sequins, beads, and a detailed patti border. The saree pallu was elevated with pink feathers that looked eye-catchy and dramatic!

Kriti complimented the modern saree with a matching fuchsia pink bralette blouse that showcased minimal details like a sweetheart neckline and thin straps. Kriti's modern saree serves as the perfect inspiration for cocktail parties, and special occasions that demand modern, fusion outfit choices.

Image: Instagram

To glam up the sequin outfit, The Mimi movie star chose lovely Kundan pearl jhumka earrings and gold Kada bangles. The pink on the saree also highlights in her curated jewelry pieces. The perfect blend of matching the modern saree with traditional jewelry pieces gave a whole new dimension to Kriti's stunning festive look!

Image: Instagram

Kriti completed her modern saree avatar with a glowy and glossy makeup look that included smoky kohl-rimmed eyes, highlighted brows, blushed cheeks, sharp contouring, and nude pink lips. She kept her luscious tresses open with a center-parting style with wavy ends.