Kriti Sanon’s Recent Outfits Are What You Can Pick For DJ Night, Festivals And Red Carpet Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is currently on a slaying spree for the promotions of her upcoming film Panipat. The actress has been flaunting almost all kinds of outfits in different hues and has raised the fashion bar. In fact her fashion wardrobe has all what we want to rock on multiple occasions.

Recently, Kriti came with three more outfits and trust us, her each attire will give you major fashion goals Styled by Sukriti Grover, her sequin dress gave disco vibes, while her contrast panel maxi and strapless orange dress looked perfect for festivals and red carpet respectively. So, let us take a close look at her outfits and decode it.

Kriti Sanon In A Multi-hued Sequin Dress At the Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards, Kriti Sanon donned a full-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline floor-length multi-hued sequinned gown, which was by Yousef Al Jasmi. Her gown featured a thigh-high front slit that added stylish quotient to her look. She completed her look with a pair of multiple-strapped black heels. The actress accessorised her look with silver-toned funky drop earrings and rings. Kriti's jewellery came from Minerali store, Irasva, and Gehna Jewellers. She sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, green eye shadow, and pink lip shade. The actress let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses. Kriti Sanon's sequin dress is perfect for the DJ nights. Kriti Sanon In A Contrast Panel Maxi At the recent promotional round of Panipat, Kriti Sanon sported a purple-coloured maxi dress from Otouto label, which was highlighted by mustard border. Her half-sleeved classic-collar button-down maxi featured asymmetrical hem. She completed her look with a pair of Kolhapuris from Aprajita Toor. The actress accessorised her look with a long neckpiece from label En Inde. She then upped her look with rings from Silverline Jewellery and Bhavya Ramesh Jewelry. Kriti painted her nails white and wrapped her look with filled brows, purple eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade. She tied her all tresses into a high bun, while the side strands framed her face. Kriti Sanon's this maxi dress gave festive vibes. Kriti Sanon In A Strapless Orange Dress For another promotional round, Kriti Sanon opted for a strapless floor-length orange number, which came from Sukriti & Aakriti. Her ensemble was accentuated by embellished horizontal stripes and a slight ruffled border. She completed her look with a pair of juttis from Needledust. The actress accessorised her look with a gold-toned pearl-drop detailed heavy necklace and different type of kadas. Her oxidised jewellery came from Suhani Pittie, Aquamarine, and Tribe Amrapali. She partly-tied her tresses to notch up her look. Kriti contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline . Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, and matching lip shade went well with her look. This outfit of Kriti Sanon's seemed perfect for the red carpet or events.

Pic Credits: Kriti Sanon