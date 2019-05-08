Let Kriti Sanon & Radhika Apte Teach You How To Rock The Colour-Block Trend Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Colour-blocking is fun and B-town actresses, Kriti Sanon and Radhika Apte rightly prove so. The divas were recently spotted in the city in eye-catching ensembles. They both wore something dotted and green. We absolutely loved their casual outfits. Let's take a look at their outfits.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon wore a sleeveless green top, which was vibrant and accentuated by black dots. She paired it with a denim skirt and a black belt. Her skirt featured a subtle front slit and with this ensemble, Kriti gave us major retro vibes. She teamed her skirt and top with white sneakers and accessorised her look with dark shades. The makeup was light and the middle-parted ponytail completed her look.

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte wore a muted number, which consisted of a dark green top and a black skirt. Her top was notched up by black dots too and the skirt featured a side slit. She paired her ensemble with beige-hued flats, which went well with her attire. Radhika carried a purse with her and accessorised her look with a classy watch. The makeup was enhanced by a muted-toned lip shade and the side-swept vintage hairdo rounded out her avatar.

