ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Kriti Sanon Looks Like A Dream In Her Violet Sari And Pearl Embellished Corset

By
Kriti Sanon Luka Chuppi

'Luka Chuppi' stars Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan were the special guests at the DesignOne event, which also had Manish Malhotra in attendance. They talked about myriad facets concerning the fashion industry at the event and Kriti looked simply stunning in a Manish Malhotra number. The actress wore a humble attire and gave us elegant fashion goals.

She wore a pure violet sari for the event, which was elaborated by a metallic border in the same hue. The 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' actress teamed her classy sari with a pearl embellished corset blouse, which was intricately done and totally notched up her look. With this ensemble, Kriti taught us how to balance plain with shimmery accents.

Kriti Sanon Kartik Aaryan

The fashion diva accessorised her look minimally and just wore a diamond ring and complementing earrings to spruce up her avatar. Her jewellery came from Diosa by Darshan Dave and Satyani Fine Jewels. The makeup was refreshing and natural. Her makeup was highlighted by a matte pink lip shade, subtle kohl, and violet nail shade. The impeccable side-swept treses elevated her style quotient. We thought Kriti looked like a dream. What do you think about her outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 15:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue