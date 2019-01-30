Kriti Sanon Looks Like A Dream In Her Violet Sari And Pearl Embellished Corset

'Luka Chuppi' stars Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan were the special guests at the DesignOne event, which also had Manish Malhotra in attendance. They talked about myriad facets concerning the fashion industry at the event and Kriti looked simply stunning in a Manish Malhotra number. The actress wore a humble attire and gave us elegant fashion goals.

She wore a pure violet sari for the event, which was elaborated by a metallic border in the same hue. The 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' actress teamed her classy sari with a pearl embellished corset blouse, which was intricately done and totally notched up her look. With this ensemble, Kriti taught us how to balance plain with shimmery accents.

The fashion diva accessorised her look minimally and just wore a diamond ring and complementing earrings to spruce up her avatar. Her jewellery came from Diosa by Darshan Dave and Satyani Fine Jewels. The makeup was refreshing and natural. Her makeup was highlighted by a matte pink lip shade, subtle kohl, and violet nail shade. The impeccable side-swept treses elevated her style quotient. We thought Kriti looked like a dream. What do you think about her outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.