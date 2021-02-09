Kirti Kulhari’s Outfit Features Bold Hues And You Know This Is The Outfit Our WFH Wardrobe Needs Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Be it dark pink or radiant yellow, you can always make a statement with the bold hues. The Criminal Justice 2 actress, Kirti Kulhari, whose performance as a police office in The Girl On The Train we are looking forward to seeing, impressed us quite simply with her bold ensemble. She actually wore a simple fuss-free outfit - the kind of outfit we can all imagine ourselves in on a working day.

Her ensemble came from Zara and she was styled by Who Wore What When. The actress wore a sleeveless berry-pink top and teamed it with purplish-blue pants, which were flared at the hem. Now, that might have been an ordinary outfit but it was extraordinary too in terms of striking hues, which requires some confidence to pull off. Kirti Kulhari carried her ensemble amazingly and showed us again that her fashion game is indeed distinctive.

She wore lemon-yellow pointed pumps, which colour-blocked her attire. The actress accessorised her look with a dazzling ring and complementing earrings, which came from Osvag India by Aarushi. M.Kh. The makeup was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade, dark kohl and liner, and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted short wavy tresses completed her look. Kirti Kulhari looked stunning. So, what do you think about her ensemble? Let us know that.

Picture Courtesy: Chandrahas Prabhu