Just In
- 11 min ago Be Smart, Don’t Panic! How Men Can Answer These 6 Tricky Questions Asked By Women
-
- 16 min ago Cardi B’s Gleaming Sleek Tresses In The Sunlight Is The Hair Of Our Dreams
- 28 min ago Woman Withdraws Her Harassment Case After 6 Years Due To Lack Of Action
- 31 min ago Woman Withdraws Her Harassment Case After 6 Years Due To Lack Of Action
Don't Miss
- Technology Airtel Xstream Box Vs ACT Stream TV 4K: Which One Should You Buy
- Sports Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 77: Bengaluru Bulls Vs Telugu Titans: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips
- Movies Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Tejasswi Prakash Suffers Eye Injury; Has NOT Quit The Show!
- News 43 persons in UP booked for serving non-veg biryani to Hindus
- Automobiles 2019 India Bike Week Details Announced: To Host Flatrack & Enduro Hill Climb Races
- Finance Home Prices In Dubai Expected To Fall Sharply: Poll
- Education Teacher's Day 2019: Google Tributes Teachers With Animated Doodle
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Kiara Advani Sets The Temperature Soaring With Her Beach Outfits For A Recent Photoshoot
Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who has appeared in many hit films and shows such as Kabir Singh, Lust Stories, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and many more set the temeprature soaring on social media. The actress recently wowed us with her stylish avatar for Travel + Leisure India magazine's September issue photoshoot. She gave us resort vacay vibes with her stunning and diverse beach-wear outfits. She looked absolutely amazing and left us speechless with her looks. Let's take a close look at her outfits.
View this post on Instagram
Kiara Advani (@kiaraaliaadvani) soaks up the sun in Mauritius. September cover for Travel + Leisure India (@travelandleisureindia) Producer: Aindrila Mitra (@aindrilamitra) Photographer: Abhay Singh; Assisted by: Thimmesh Mallikarjun Godgu Stylist: Aastha Sharma (@aasthasharma); Assisted by: Manisha Chhanang (@iammanisha) & Malvika Tater (@malvika_tater) Hair by: Asif Ahmed Sultan Makeup by: Lekha Gupta (@makeupbylekha) Outfit: Atelier Zuhra (@atelierzuhra) Jewellery: Diosa by Darshan Dave (@diosajewels) Location: Heritage Le Telfair Golf & Wellness Resort Courtesy: Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (@mtpaindia)
A post shared by Travel + Leisure India (@travelandleisureindia) on
Yellow Feathery Gown
Kiara Advani seemed to have soak up the sun in a strapless floor-sweeping bright yellow gown by Atelier Zuhra, which was accentuated by feathery accents. Her outfit was enhanced by textural details. She ditched the accessories and left her voluminous messy tresses loose with side bangs. She completed her look with minimal makeup that was marked by a pink lip shade and smoky kohl.
View this post on Instagram
Kiara Advani (@kiaraaliaadvani) believes in taking the world by storm - with her movies and photoshoots. September cover for Travel + Leisure India (@travelandleisureindia) Producer: Aindrila Mitra (@aindrilamitra) Photographer: Abhay Singh; Assisted by: Thimmesh Mallikarjun Godgu Stylist: Aastha Sharma (@aasthasharma); Assisted by: Manisha Chhanang (@iammanisha) & Malvika Tater (@malvika_tater) Hair by: Asif Ahmed Sultan Makeup by: Lekha Gupta (@makeupbylekha) Bodysuit: Porte-à-Vie (@porteavie) Skirt: Maison Esve(@maisonesve) Jewellery: Bracelets- Prerto (@prerto) Rings - Diosa by Darshan Dave (@diosajewels) Location: Heritage Le Telfair Golf & Wellness Resort Courtesy: Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (@mtpaindia)
A post shared by Travel + Leisure India (@travelandleisureindia) on
Black Bodysuit And Skirt
Kiara Advani looked stunning in a V-shaped neckline black bodysuit by Porte-à-Vie. She paired it with a matching long net skirt by Maisonesve. Well, sitting in a boat against the oceanic backdrop, her black-hued outfit certainly added an element of contrast. The silver-toned bracelets completed her look. She left her wind-swept tresses loose and radiated free-spirited vibes. The actress opted for neutral makeup marked by a muted lip shade and smokey eyes.
View this post on Instagram
Kiara Advani (@kiaraaliaadvani) likes to soak up the essence of a destination by exploring it's less popular corners. September cover for Travel + Leisure India (@travelandleisureindia) Producer: Aindrila Mitra (@aindrilamitra) Photographer: Abhay Singh; Assisted by: Thimmesh Mallikarjun Godgu Stylist: Aastha Sharma (@aasthasharma); Assisted by: Manisha Chhanang (@iammanisha) & Malvika Tater (@malvika_tater) Hair by: Asif Ahmed Sultan Makeup by: lekha Gupta (@makeupbylekha) Outfit: Rami Kadi (@ramikadi) Jewellery: Outhouse (@outhousejewellery) Shoes: Jimmy Choo (@jimmychoo) Location: Heritage Le Telfair Golf & Wellness Resort Courtesy: Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (@mtpaindia)
A post shared by Travel + Leisure India (@travelandleisureindia) on
Rainbow-Coloured Embellished Gown
For the photoshoot, Kiara Advani also made a colourful splash in a strapless V-shaped neckline floor-length cinched waist rainbow gown by Rami Kadi, which was embellished with beads and Swarovski crystals. The full-length billowing sleeves enhanced her outfit look. The actress completed her look with pointed dark red sandals. She left her wavy tresses open and opted for a subtle make-up, which was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, filled brows, and a pink lip shade.
View this post on Instagram
Kiara Advani (@kiaraaliaadvani) against the backdrop of a stellar golf course. September cover for Travel + Leisure India (@travelandleisureindia) Producer: Aindrila Mitra (@aindrilamitra) Photographer: Abhay Singh; Assisted by: Thimmesh Mallikarjun Godgu Stylist: Aastha Sharma (@aasthasharma); Assisted by: Manisha Chhanang (@iammanisha) & Malvika Tater (@malvika_tater) Hair by: Asif Ahmed Sultan Makeup by: Lekha Gupta (@makeupbylekha) Bralette : Anamika Khanna (@anamikakhanna.in) Lehenga: Tarun Tahiliani (@taruntahiliani) Earrings: Outhouse (outhousejewellery) Location: Heritage Le Telfair Golf & Wellness Resort Courtesy: Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (@mtpaindia)
A post shared by Travel + Leisure India (@travelandleisureindia) on
Multi-Hued Lehenga-Bralette
Kiara Advani flaunted her inner desi look in a multi-hued (silver, red and purple) lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani and a sleveless matching bralette by Anamika Khanna. The silver toned Outhouse earrings complemented her beautiful ensemble. The actress left her wind-swept wavy tresses loose. Kohled eyes, filled eyebrows, dark lip shade, and soft contouring notched up her traditional avatar.
View this post on Instagram
Kiara Advani (@kiaraaliaadvani) shining bright against the turquoise blue of the African Island, Mauritius. September cover for Travel + Leisure India (@travelandleisureindia) Producer: Aindrila Mitra (@aindrilamitra) Photographer: Abhay Singh; Assisted by: Thimmesh Mallikarjun Godgu Stylist: Aastha Sharma (@aasthasharma); Assisted by: Manisha Chhanang (@iammanisha) & Malvika Tater (@malvika_tater) Hair by: Asif Ahmed Sultan Makeup by: Lekha Gupta (@makeupbylekha) Outfit: Nicolas Jebran (@nicolasjebranworld) Jewellery: Outhouse earrings (@outhousejewellery) Location: Heritage Le Telfair Golf & Wellness Resort Courtesy: Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (@mtpaindia)
A post shared by Travel + Leisure India (@travelandleisureindia) on
Sparkling Purple Jumpsuit
Posed dramatically, Kiara Advani gave glam vibes with a sparkling purple jumpsuit by Nicolas Jebran, which consisted of a full-sleeved plunging neckline long top with a side slit and matching slim-fit pants. Her top was cinched at the waist and had an overlapping detail. She completed her look with a pair of ethnic earrings. Her jawline, cheekbones and forehead were contoured, and she opted for a pink lip shade and golden eye shadow.
So, which look of Kiara Advani's did you like the most? Do not forget to share your opinion in the comment section.