Kiara Advani Sets The Temperature Soaring With Her Beach Outfits For A Recent Photoshoot Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who has appeared in many hit films and shows such as Kabir Singh, Lust Stories, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and many more set the temeprature soaring on social media. The actress recently wowed us with her stylish avatar for Travel + Leisure India magazine's September issue photoshoot. She gave us resort vacay vibes with her stunning and diverse beach-wear outfits. She looked absolutely amazing and left us speechless with her looks. Let's take a close look at her outfits.

Yellow Feathery Gown

Kiara Advani seemed to have soak up the sun in a strapless floor-sweeping bright yellow gown by Atelier Zuhra, which was accentuated by feathery accents. Her outfit was enhanced by textural details. She ditched the accessories and left her voluminous messy tresses loose with side bangs. She completed her look with minimal makeup that was marked by a pink lip shade and smoky kohl.

Black Bodysuit And Skirt

Kiara Advani looked stunning in a V-shaped neckline black bodysuit by Porte-à-Vie. She paired it with a matching long net skirt by Maisonesve. Well, sitting in a boat against the oceanic backdrop, her black-hued outfit certainly added an element of contrast. The silver-toned bracelets completed her look. She left her wind-swept tresses loose and radiated free-spirited vibes. The actress opted for neutral makeup marked by a muted lip shade and smokey eyes.

Rainbow-Coloured Embellished Gown

For the photoshoot, Kiara Advani also made a colourful splash in a strapless V-shaped neckline floor-length cinched waist rainbow gown by Rami Kadi, which was embellished with beads and Swarovski crystals. The full-length billowing sleeves enhanced her outfit look. The actress completed her look with pointed dark red sandals. She left her wavy tresses open and opted for a subtle make-up, which was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, filled brows, and a pink lip shade.

Multi-Hued Lehenga-Bralette

Kiara Advani flaunted her inner desi look in a multi-hued (silver, red and purple) lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani and a sleveless matching bralette by Anamika Khanna. The silver toned Outhouse earrings complemented her beautiful ensemble. The actress left her wind-swept wavy tresses loose. Kohled eyes, filled eyebrows, dark lip shade, and soft contouring notched up her traditional avatar.

Sparkling Purple Jumpsuit

Posed dramatically, Kiara Advani gave glam vibes with a sparkling purple jumpsuit by Nicolas Jebran, which consisted of a full-sleeved plunging neckline long top with a side slit and matching slim-fit pants. Her top was cinched at the waist and had an overlapping detail. She completed her look with a pair of ethnic earrings. Her jawline, cheekbones and forehead were contoured, and she opted for a pink lip shade and golden eye shadow.

So, which look of Kiara Advani's did you like the most? Do not forget to share your opinion in the comment section.