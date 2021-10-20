Kiara Advani And Raashii Khanna Will Inspire You To Invest In Minimally-Done Nature-Inspired Lehengas Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Attending a wedding soon but want a lehenga that is about pastels and florals? Well, we have got two brand new lehenga goals for you. Kiara Advani and Raashii Khanna sported lehengas recently and inspired us to upgrade our wedding wardrobe. While Kiara opted for an aqua lehenga, Raashii went for an ivory and blue lehenga. So, let's decode the lehengas of the two actresses, which had our attention.

Kiara Advani's Aqua Lehenga

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Kiara Advani looked gorgeous in her Lovestruck Lehenga that came from Anita Dongre's eponymous brand. Crafted from organza silk, her lehenga was accentuated by pink-toned embroidered floral accents and mirror-work. It was a stunning contemporary lehenga that she paired with a complementing dupatta. She accessorised her look with heavy gold bangles, intricate gemstone ring, and elaborate earrings. The makeup was highlighted by light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The side-swept wavy tresses were highlighted and that completed her look.

Raashii Khanna's Ivory And Blue Lehenga

If you want something subtle and minimal, Raashii Khanna's lehenga is ideal for you. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, Raashii wore The Last Leaf Lehenga from the House of Hiya. The sleeveless blouse of her lehenga was crafted out of cotton satin, the skirt had the raw-silk base, and the dupatta was made out from silk organza. Her lehenga was enhanced by striking blue leaf patterns and gentle mukaish work. She upped her look with statement silver jewellery that included a choker, cuff and bracelet, and jhumkis. Her jewellery came from Neeta Boochra - Silver Centrre. The makeup was marked by pink tones and a tiny bindi. The heavy bun hairdo adorned with mogra, rounded out her look.

So, whose lehenga did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.