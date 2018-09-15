Kiara Advani Gave Us Awesome Gym Wear Goals At The Airport

Post 'Lust Stories' Kiara Advani has been grabbing the headlines and making fashionable splashes. The actress was recently spotted at the airport and she was papped. Kiara wore comfy outfits and looked absolutely slay-worthy.

She wore an athleisure ensemble which was splashed in all-grey hue. With this outfit of hers, Kiara made athleisure look so sexy and well, she gave us a wearable fashion goal. Kiara donned an off-shouldered top that was breezy and full-sleeved.

Her top was baggy but was given a bit of a structure by money belt. It was a long one-shouldered top, which Kiara paired with tight pyjamas and that notched up her sporty avatar. She totally gave us gym wear goals at the airport.

Kiara paired her ensemble with white, black, and golden sports shoes. She looked alive and kicking in her ensemble. The actress wore a pink lip shade, groovy shades, and left her long tresses side-swept.

Her look was fuss-free and we were amazed to see her giving us goals again. You look gorgeous Kiara Advani, hope you keep on inspiring us. What do you all think about her airport look?