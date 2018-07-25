Subscribe to Boldsky
Khushi Kapoor's Head-Turning Street Style Trick Is So Chic

While her sister Janhvi Kapoor is in the news for all the right reasons (which majorly includes the success of her debut movie Dhadak), Khushi Kapoor is also painting the tinsel town red with her fashionable attires. Khushi, has already proved to us that her dress sense is indeed impeccable and in tune with the latest trends.

Recently, the pretty Khushi was spotted sporting casuals and she totally nailed the look. She gave us fun fashion goals and brought some spring in the air. Yes, her sleeveless white-hued top was simple and believable and she spruced up her cool avatar by pairing her top with a grey and white checkered shorts, which were absolutely awesome.

She notched up her classy street-style look with a delicate pendant, a smart side bag, and black loafers. She carried a black jacket with her, perhaps to counter ever so whimsical rainy weather. Khushi's makeup was light and natural. The only highlight was a soft pink lip shade and she backcombed her long tresses to round off her chic style.

Khushi Kapoor's style is evidently winning the millennials and she is clearly going to make it big in the fashion world in the coming times.

