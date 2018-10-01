ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

Khushi Kapoor's Cocktail Dress Reflects Parisian Fashion Sensibilities

By
Khushi Kapoor fashion

Khushi Kapoor's latest look was glamorous with a tinge of theatrical touch. The younger sibling of Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi donned this bold number by Falguni and Shane Peacock and looked absolutely stunning. This was one of her fiercest avatars and Khushi pulled it off with so much ease and aplomb.

It was a very Parisian outfit accentuated by contemporary sensibilities. Her attire featured bold slits and was a cross between structured and asymmetry. Khushi's ensemble was about an incredible twist given to cocktail wears. Her attire was definitely not made for conservative ladies, but for women, who are unapologetic about their sexiness and are a bit towards the nonchalant side.

Khushi Kapoor style

Highlighted by intricate embellishments in silver, Khushi's gown featured nuanced designing details. The sleeves were marked by sharp cuts and the bodice of her outfit was largely unstructured. Her attire was also spruced up by sheer detail, which cascaded like a chandelier and the deep side slit added to her ensemble. She teamed her gown with shiny silver-hued sandals.

She wore minimal jewellery to notch up her look and her makeup was definitely dewy with heavy kohl. Her sleek long tresses completed her look. Khushi looked absolutely amazing and this was one of her best looks that we have seen so far. So, how did you find her look?

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: fashion bollywood khushi kapoor
    Story first published: Monday, October 1, 2018, 18:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 1, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue