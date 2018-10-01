Khushi Kapoor's Cocktail Dress Reflects Parisian Fashion Sensibilities

Khushi Kapoor's latest look was glamorous with a tinge of theatrical touch. The younger sibling of Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi donned this bold number by Falguni and Shane Peacock and looked absolutely stunning. This was one of her fiercest avatars and Khushi pulled it off with so much ease and aplomb.

It was a very Parisian outfit accentuated by contemporary sensibilities. Her attire featured bold slits and was a cross between structured and asymmetry. Khushi's ensemble was about an incredible twist given to cocktail wears. Her attire was definitely not made for conservative ladies, but for women, who are unapologetic about their sexiness and are a bit towards the nonchalant side.

Highlighted by intricate embellishments in silver, Khushi's gown featured nuanced designing details. The sleeves were marked by sharp cuts and the bodice of her outfit was largely unstructured. Her attire was also spruced up by sheer detail, which cascaded like a chandelier and the deep side slit added to her ensemble. She teamed her gown with shiny silver-hued sandals.

She wore minimal jewellery to notch up her look and her makeup was definitely dewy with heavy kohl. Her sleek long tresses completed her look. Khushi looked absolutely amazing and this was one of her best looks that we have seen so far. So, how did you find her look?