Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: 5 Times Bollywood’s Shahenshah Showed His Love For Blue Pantsuits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 11 October 1942, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, also known as Shahenshah of Bollywood has appeared in over 200 Indian films in his more than five decades career, which also includes many super hit films. He is one of the finest actors in Bollywood can ever have. Not just the actor, he is also one of the most stylish personalities, who has continuously been making statements. Be it in a simple kurta or a modern outfit, he can pull off any outfit with so much ease and that's what we absolutely love about him and adore him for.

Big B is also very much active on the social media and keeps inspiring his fans with life-lesson captions along with his fashionable looks. Scrolling through his Instagram feed, we found the actor has immense love for blue pantsuits and from the past events, he has continuously been sporting different patterned blue suits. As Amitabh Bachchan turns a year older today, let us take a look at his blue pantsuits for fashion inspiration.

Amitabh Bachchan In A White-Striped Blue Pantsuit For the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan opted for a navy-blue pantsuit, which was accentuated by white-hued vertical striped patterns. His suit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel open-front blazer that featured pocket-square with black and white handkerchief on it. He layered his blazer with matching waist coat and extended-sleeved white formal shirt with a white tie. The Sholay actor teamed it with matching striped pants while the black-framed glasses and white beard, spruced up his look. Amitabh Bachchan In A Red And White Checked Blue Pantsuit For another episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan was decked up in a cobalt blue pantsuit and looked handsome in it. His pantsuit consisted of a full-sleeved long-lapel blazer, which featured red and white plaid-patterned checks. He layered his blazer with a plain blue waist coat and extended sleeved white formal shirt. The Amar Akbar Anthony actor sported a white tie and teamed his blazer with matching plain pants. He completed his look with a pair of stylish black boots and upped his look with square-shaped black-framed eye glasses. Amitabh Bachchan In A White Checked Greyish Blue Pantsuit Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture on his Instagram, wishing his fans good night. In the picture, he was seen dressed in a greyish-blue pantsuit and looking dapper in it. His suit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel open-front blazer, which was accentuated by white plaid checked patterns and a pocket-square. The Badla actor layered his blazer with a plain matching waist coat and white formal shirt. The greyish-blue tie elevated his look and he teamed his blazer with matching pants. With his transparent eye glasses and full white beard, he wrapped up his look. Amitabh Bachchan In A Royal-Blue Stylish Pantsuit Amitabh Bachchan donned a royal-blue pantsuit and looked super stylish in it. His suit consisted of a full-sleeved designer lapel double-breasted blazer, which was accentuated by six buttons and a pocket square. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor layered his blazer with a white formal shirt and teamed it with plain matching loose pants. He completed his look with a pair of black shoes and spruced up his look with round shaped eye glasses and a white beard. Amitabh Bachchan In A Midnight-Blue Pantsuit Amitabh Bachchan posed with his wife Jaya Bachchan, sporting midnight-blue pantsuit and looked handsome in it. His suit consisted of a full-sleeved long-lapel one-buttoned blazer and matching plain pants. He layered his blazer with a white formal shirt and notched up his look with a brown and white plaid-patterned tie. The Agneepath actor completed his look with a pair of polished black shoes and accessorised his look with a few silver-toned rings. Mid-parted hair, round-shaped eye glasses, and white beard, enhanced his look.

We absolutely loved all these blue pantsuits of Amitabh Bachchan and he literally nailed all with utmost sophistication and style. What do you think about his looks? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Amitabh Bachchan