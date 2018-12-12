Want To Up Your Winter Dress Game? Take Cues From Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is one of the best-dressed celebs. Be it traditional or western attire, the actress can make heads turn. So, recently she wore a dress that we thought was perfect for weekend wear. It was a beautiful number and Katrina looked beyond beautiful, as she posed with her co-star Shah Rukh Khan.

Her dress was accentuated by a flowy silhouette and featured voluminous three-quarter sleeves and a sharp neckline. The dress was enhanced by pink and black stripes that we so loved. Katrina's dress also came with a brown-hued belt, which added a structure to her flared attire. The gorgeous diva paired her outfit with black ankle boots.

Katrina accessorised her look with earrings. Her makeup was light and natural. It was highlighted by a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her classy look. So, how did you find this dress of Katrina Kaif? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.