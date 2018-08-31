Subscribe to Boldsky
When Structured-Meets-Baggy Attire, Katrina Kaif's Airport Look Is Unusual

By
Katrina Kaif's latest airport style is as experimental as it can get. The actress surprised us and actually made our eyes literally pop out with her airport look. We thought she brought an interesting concept of mixing formals with athleisure, but this avatar of hers was not instantly attractive. It took us a moment to digest this style.

So, the actress looked casual and walked with a lot of aplomb in her structured-meets-baggy attire. She wore a black-hued shirt and a jacket and paired it with breezy trousers. Her shirt was collared and featured a sharp neckline. Her jacket was full-sleeved and also black-coloured. The jacket hugged her slender frame beautifully.

The trousers or pyjamas were grey-hued and contrasted the top of her attire in terms of structure. It was loose as compared to her crisp shirt and jacket. So, Katrina co-ordinated two contrasting outfits and for sure, gave us a comfortable travel wear goal. It was an unusual look and definitely not classic.

Katrina paired her outfit with sports shoes, which were dipped in black colour and her black shades rounded off her look. Her look was makeup free but her loose tresses looked impeccable.

So, how did you all find Katrina Kaif's latest airport look? Let us know in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, August 31, 2018, 15:16 [IST]
