Katrina Kaif's Stylist Is Ami Patel; But Here's How Other Ace Stylists Have Styled The Actress Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Katrina Kaif is very stylish and her fashion is always on point. However, unlike her contemporaries Deepika Padukone, whose stylist is Shaleena Nathani, Katrina doesn't have a fixed stylist. On the contrary, the Zero actress has, over a period of a few months, got styled by three different stylists on different occasions - the latest one being Ami Patel.

Yes, Katrina Kaif has been styled by Allia Ali Rufai (whose clients include Anushka Sharma and Yami Gautam), Tanya Ghavri (who often styles Shraddha Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor), and Ami Patel (whose clients are Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, and Ananya Panday). They have worked with Katrina Kaif on various occasions and have helped her achieve versatility in fashion. So, let's find out how these stylists have styled Katrina Kaif.

Katrina Kaif's Styling By Allia Al Rufai

Katrina Kaif was mostly styled by Allia Al Rufai during the Zero promotions. The stylist styled Katrina in such a way that she looked edgy. Her fashion game with Allia Al Rufai was a shift from the conventions and it was beyond the comfort zone. For instance, her H&M overlapping dress was dipped in dark hues and because of which it didn't look like a typical floral number - nothing so dainty about the dress.

It exuded power vibes and speaking about power, her textured blue pantsuit attire radiated carefree and fuss-free vibes. The pantsuit came from Armani and with camisole pairing and flared silhouette, this outfit and styling brought out the unapologetic side stylishly. Katrina Kaif usually keeps her jewellery game minimal and Allia Ali Rufai kept it light too on both the occasions.

Katrina Kaif's Styling By Tanya Ghavri

With Tanya Ghavri as a stylist, mostly Katrina Kaif's traditional fashion game came out. So, when it came to Tanya Ghavri, the jewellery game was slightly stronger. As for ethnic outfits, we saw diversity. For instance, her embellished Tarun Tahiliani sari, which she wore recently was absolutely different from the hand-painted black lehenga of Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

And particularly, in Sabyasachi's lehenga look, the statement neckpiece was a meticulous styling move. Katrina Kaif was styled by Tanya Ghavri majorly during Bharat promotions and her styling was so brilliant that she completely wowed us with her traditional fashion.

Katrina Kaif's Styling By Ami Patel

These days, Katrina Kaif is getting styled by Ami Patel and we are wondering, if she will choose Ami as her stylist. Ami Patel is one of the most experimental stylists in the film industry. For example, at Cannes Film Festival 2019, she helped Kangana Ranaut ace the wet and wild party look with a dramatic wet hairstyle and bold Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu catsuit and similarly, she helped Kangana nail the dainty look recently with a floral headband and floral suit.

With Katrina Kaif, she brought alive the rare retro look and we loved it - those hoops by the way worked wonders in getting that '70s look. And at the same time, the combination of Rudraksh Dwivedi pretty floral dress and the boss lady H&M jacket not only worked well on Katrina but also gave us style goals. We wonder how Ami Patel will surprise us next.

So, which styling of Katrina Kaif's did you like the most? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.