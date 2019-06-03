Katrina Kaif Motivates Us To Take A Floral And Nature-inspired Turn With These Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Katrina Kaif is all wrapped-up in the promotions of her upcoming film, 'Bharat'. And post her sari fashion, the diva has been giving us floral and nature-inspired print goals. She looked awesome in both the outfits and beckoned us to celebrate spring fashionably. The actress wore a dress and separates recently, which we thought were absolutely classy. Let's find out what she wore for the latest promotional rounds.

The Floral Dress

Katrina Kaif wore a gorgeous floral dress recently, which came from Magda Butrym. She wore a shirt dress that was collared and cinched at the waist. Dipped in a blue hue, her dress was accentuated by red and purple floral prints. It was a perfect number for a brunch date and Katrina paired her ensemble with beige-hued bondage heels, which came from Steve Madden. The makeup was dewy-toned and enhanced by a soft pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her stylish avatar.

The Nature-Inspired Ensemble

For the latest promotional event, Katrina upped her style game with a Cinq à Sept outfit. She wore an intricately-printed shirt that was collared and full-sleeved. Katrina paired it with embellished black trousers, which gave her ensemble a glam effect. The actress paired her ensemble with shiny silver pencil heels and accessorised her look with sleek danglers and layered neckpiece. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, minty pink lip shade, and subtle kohl. The side-parted sleek tresses elevated her style quotient.

So, which attire of Katrina Kaif's did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.