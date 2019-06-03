ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Katrina Kaif Motivates Us To Take A Floral And Nature-inspired Turn With These Outfits

    By
    |
    Katrina Kaif Fashion

    Katrina Kaif is all wrapped-up in the promotions of her upcoming film, 'Bharat'. And post her sari fashion, the diva has been giving us floral and nature-inspired print goals. She looked awesome in both the outfits and beckoned us to celebrate spring fashionably. The actress wore a dress and separates recently, which we thought were absolutely classy. Let's find out what she wore for the latest promotional rounds.

    Katrina Kaif Style

    The Floral Dress

    Katrina Kaif wore a gorgeous floral dress recently, which came from Magda Butrym. She wore a shirt dress that was collared and cinched at the waist. Dipped in a blue hue, her dress was accentuated by red and purple floral prints. It was a perfect number for a brunch date and Katrina paired her ensemble with beige-hued bondage heels, which came from Steve Madden. The makeup was dewy-toned and enhanced by a soft pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her stylish avatar.

    Katrina Kaif News

    The Nature-Inspired Ensemble

    For the latest promotional event, Katrina upped her style game with a Cinq à Sept outfit. She wore an intricately-printed shirt that was collared and full-sleeved. Katrina paired it with embellished black trousers, which gave her ensemble a glam effect. The actress paired her ensemble with shiny silver pencil heels and accessorised her look with sleek danglers and layered neckpiece. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, minty pink lip shade, and subtle kohl. The side-parted sleek tresses elevated her style quotient.

    So, which attire of Katrina Kaif's did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More KATRINA KAIF News

    Read more about: katrina kaif celeb spotting
    Story first published: Monday, June 3, 2019, 17:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 3, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue