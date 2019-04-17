Katrina Kaif Inspires Us To Keep It Simple And Make Use Of Wardrobe Basics Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Katrina Kaif was spotted recently and she looked effortlessly awesome. She made a strong case for wardrobe basics and inspired us to pick the simplest of outfits from our wardrobe. Her attire was humble but she looked smart. Well, Katrina definitely motivated us to keep it simple, silly.

The actress wore a simple white tee and paired it with sky blue dungarees. The teaming reminded us of the good old days and after seeing her, we had the most incredible urge to buy a simple pair of dungarees. However, the fashion diva also wore a grey-hued full-sleeved jacket, which notched up her style quotient. Katrina pulled off her ensemble confidently.

Coming to her accessories, she wore spectactles to elevate her style quotient. The makeup was nude-toned and enhanced by a matte pink lip shade and soft kohl. The ponytail rounded out her avatar and went well with her look. Katrina looked beyond gorgeous. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.