Wow! Katrina Kaif's Casual Look Is Pretty Simple To Ace

Katrina Kaif was spotted in a casual avatar in the city. Dressed comfortably, the actress gave us a sassy look of the day. It was a humble number and with this, she gave us cues on how to look stylish effortlessly. Let's decode her ensemble and look of the day.

So, Katrina wore a white-hued tee and paired it with denims. This was quite a simple pairing and the actress upped her style quotient with a green-coloured blazer and sports shoes. Katrina looked awesome without doing so much. It was the kind of an outfit, which you could have donned on a normal working day.

The actress accessorised her look with dark shades and a pink lip shade. She left her tresses impeccably middle-parted. The diva went for a jewellery-free look and that completed her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Katrina's outfit and avatar? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.