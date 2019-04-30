ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Wow! Katrina Kaif's Casual Look Is Pretty Simple To Ace

    By
    |
    Katrina Kaif Fashion

    Katrina Kaif was spotted in a casual avatar in the city. Dressed comfortably, the actress gave us a sassy look of the day. It was a humble number and with this, she gave us cues on how to look stylish effortlessly. Let's decode her ensemble and look of the day.

    So, Katrina wore a white-hued tee and paired it with denims. This was quite a simple pairing and the actress upped her style quotient with a green-coloured blazer and sports shoes. Katrina looked awesome without doing so much. It was the kind of an outfit, which you could have donned on a normal working day.

    Katrina Kaif Style

    The actress accessorised her look with dark shades and a pink lip shade. She left her tresses impeccably middle-parted. The diva went for a jewellery-free look and that completed her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Katrina's outfit and avatar? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: katrina kaif celeb spotting
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 15:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue