Katrina Kaif's Red Silk Suit Is What Wedding Dreams Are Made Of

    Katrina Kaif Fashion

    Katrina Kaif has been giving us stunning traditional outfit goals. After her resplendent saris, the gorgeous diva stunned us with her Anita Dongre suit. She wore this ensemble for Eid festivities and looked a class apart. Her attire was an intricately-done number and Katrina inspired us fashionably. Let's decode her attire and look, which has all our attention.

    So, Katrina wore a Murshidabad red-hued silk suit, which was also one of the most refreshing hues of this season. It was a meticulously-embroidered number, which highlighted designer's signature gota-patti work. This Ihina Suit of hers was also adorned with pearls, zardozi, and sequins. Katrina's ensemble was inspired by the architectural splendour of Rajasthan and she paired it with a brocade sharara. Well, we thought she looked stunning and boasted traditional craftsmanship with her suit.

    Katrina Kaif Style

    Katrina notched up her traditional avatar with beautifully-embroidered juttis, which went well with her outfit. She accessorised her look with elaborate kadas, a statement ring, and beautiful earrings. The makeup was dewy-toned and enhanced by contoured cheekbones, a pink lip shade, and smoky kohl. The sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, June 7, 2019, 15:12 [IST]
