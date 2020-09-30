Just In
Isabelle Kaif Inspires Us To Spruce Up Our Wardrobe With A Basic Comfortable Dress
Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabelle Kaif was recently spotted in the city talking to a tailor outside a store. The actress was seen in a brown dress that we so loved. Isabelle also sported a mask following the safety guideline amid the global pandemic. With an H&M bag in her hand, we saw the actress after a long time. So, let's decode her attire and look.
What we really loved about Isabelle's dress was not just the hue but her dress looked comfortable too. It was a midi dress splashed in the shade of tan brown. Isabelle Kaif's dress was a breezy number and flared with a subtle side slit. The dress also featured a corset-style bodice and a button-down accent. Her dress seemed ideal for humid weather and with this dress, Isabelle inspired us to spruce up our wardrobe with a basic comfortable dress.
She notched up the comfort quotient by pairing her smart dress with a pair of sports shoes. The actress seemed to have kept her look jewellery-free and wore a plain white-hued mask. The impeccable ponytail rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Isabelle Kaif's dress? Let us know that.