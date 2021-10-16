Just In
- 1 hr ago Cinnamon: Health Benefits, Nutritional Profile And Side Effects
- 5 hrs ago Karwa Chauth 2021: Date, Time, Puja Muhurat, Rituals, Vrat Vidhi And Significance
- 19 hrs ago Adele's New Song 'Easy on Me' Tops 25 Million Views On YouTube; The Grammy Award Winning Singer Talks About It
- 1 day ago Baking For Mental Health: Does It Help? What Are The Benefits?
Don't Miss
- News NASA asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds
- Movies Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Gets Its Second Crorepati; Will This Contestant Win Jackpot Of Rs 7 Crore?
- Technology Honor Band 6 Selling At Just Rs. 2,499 At Flipkart: Should You Buy?
- Finance Top 6 "AAA" Rated Corporate Deposits For Investment In 2021
- Sports IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings core unit makes one riveting last dance!
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Jimny Teased; Launch Soon
- Education CBSE Class 10, 12 Term Exam Dates Tentative Announced, Check CBSE Class X, XII Date Sheet Release Details
- Travel Navratri Weekend Getaways In And Around Bangalore
Sooryavanshi: All Set For Promotions, Katrina Kaif Looks Like A Dream In Her Floral Lehenga
All geared up for Sooryavanshi promotions, Katrina Kaif exuded festive vibes with her lehenga recently. She looked gorgeous in her ensemble and upped her look with a pair of earrings. Her makeup game was on-point and we particularly loved the full-sleeved blouse, for it looked comfortable and went well with her attire. She was styled by Ami Patel and we have decoded this look of hers for you.
The actress captioned her picture as, "हैपी दशहरा May this day be an auspicious and happy beginning for all, and for us as we begin our #Sooryavanshi journey ❤️🙏." However, speaking about her ensemble that she wore for Dussehra, it was designed by Sabyasachi. Her attire featured a red-toned full-sleeved blouse, a skirt with flaming floral accents in the tones of yellow and crimson, and a dupatta. The dupatta was also accentuated by embellished silver tones and this lehenga made for a perfect contemporary wear for grand occasions. So, amid pandemic, in the absence of grand festive events, you can also bookmark this lehenga for attending a wedding. The lehenga came from the designer's 2021 collection. Katrina, as always, pulled off the ensemble with a lot of confidence and convinced us to invest in this ethnic outfit of hers.
She also accessorised her look with aquamarine-hued gemstone earrings that complemented her style. Her jewellery was minimal and it was a great styling but if you want to opt for a more elaborate look, you can also go for a heavy choker neckpiece in silver or gemstone. The makeup was highlighted by muted-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl with pink eye shadow. The sleek tresses rounded out her avatar and so, what do you think about her ensemble and look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photographer Courtesy: Abheet Gidwani