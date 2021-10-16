Sooryavanshi: All Set For Promotions, Katrina Kaif Looks Like A Dream In Her Floral Lehenga Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

All geared up for Sooryavanshi promotions, Katrina Kaif exuded festive vibes with her lehenga recently. She looked gorgeous in her ensemble and upped her look with a pair of earrings. Her makeup game was on-point and we particularly loved the full-sleeved blouse, for it looked comfortable and went well with her attire. She was styled by Ami Patel and we have decoded this look of hers for you.

The actress captioned her picture as, "हैपी दशहरा May this day be an auspicious and happy beginning for all, and for us as we begin our #Sooryavanshi journey ❤️🙏." However, speaking about her ensemble that she wore for Dussehra, it was designed by Sabyasachi. Her attire featured a red-toned full-sleeved blouse, a skirt with flaming floral accents in the tones of yellow and crimson, and a dupatta. The dupatta was also accentuated by embellished silver tones and this lehenga made for a perfect contemporary wear for grand occasions. So, amid pandemic, in the absence of grand festive events, you can also bookmark this lehenga for attending a wedding. The lehenga came from the designer's 2021 collection. Katrina, as always, pulled off the ensemble with a lot of confidence and convinced us to invest in this ethnic outfit of hers.

She also accessorised her look with aquamarine-hued gemstone earrings that complemented her style. Her jewellery was minimal and it was a great styling but if you want to opt for a more elaborate look, you can also go for a heavy choker neckpiece in silver or gemstone. The makeup was highlighted by muted-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl with pink eye shadow. The sleek tresses rounded out her avatar and so, what do you think about her ensemble and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: Abheet Gidwani