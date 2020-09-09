Katrina Kaif’s Bridal Lehenga From Baar Baar Dekho And Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Which One Is Better? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Katrina Kaif has given us the glimpses of her bridal look on-screen. In the films like Namastey London, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Singh Is Kinng, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Baar Baar Dekho, Raajneeti, and many more, she was seen flaunting her different designer lehengas and giving major fashion goals to all the brides-to-be.

But today, we are going to talk about her bridal looks in Baar Baar Dekho and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, as her films clocks its 4 years and 9 years respectively. In the famous song Kala Chashma from her film Baar Baar Dekho, she was seen dressed like a cool Indian bride in red lehenga while in her film Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, the diva nailed her bridal look in a white lehenga. So, let us take a close look at her both lehengas and find which one looked better.

Katrina Kaif's Bridal Look In Baar Baar Dekho

In the song Kala Chashma, Katrina Kaif made a stunning and stylish entry with Siddharth Malhotra, dressed in a beautiful red bridal lehenga. Her lehenga was accentuated by round-shaped golden patterns and heavily embellished border. She teamed her lehenga with a half-sleeved shimmering matching choli and draped an equally-pretty net dupatta over her head. The actress accessorised her look with a gold-toned maang tikka, a pair of earrings, choker, red and golden bangles, and rings. She tied her mid-parted tresses into a low braided tail and spruced up her look with a red bindi, filled brows, soft blush, and red lip tint. The black reflectors added cool quotient to her bridal look.

Katrina Kaif's Bridal Look In Mere Brother Ki Dulhan

In the film, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Katrina Kaif looked like a cool bride as she made her entry on a horse. Dressed in a gorgeous white lehenga, she looked pretty as ever. Her lehenga was accentuated by golden embellished patterns and she teamed it with a half-sleeved sweetheart-neckline golden sequin choli. The diva completed her look with a white net dupatta that featured white dotted prints. Silver-toned maang tikka, a pair of earrings, necklace, and bangles upped her look. Filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, shiny eye shadow, and pink lip shade elevated her look. She let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses and looked lovely.

So, which bridal looks of Katrina Kaif's do you like more? Which lehenga of hers will you prefer for your wedding? Let us know that in the comment section.