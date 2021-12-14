Katrina Kaif Looks Like A Dream In Her Couture Saree Inspired By Her Mother’s British Heritage Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Katrina Kaif looked like a dream in her saree, as she posted pictures from her photoshoot. The actress gave us a traditional perfect look with her ensemble. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and Akshay Tyagi, Katrina wore a saree designed by Sabyasachi. Let's decode her ensemble and jewellery game, which was rather strong.

With her ensemble, she paid a tribute to her mother's British heritage during the pre-wedding festivities. The designer conceptualised and created a vintage-inspired couture saree with a trailing veil. Structured like a white wedding gown, her pastel tulle saree was embellished with hand-cut English flowers, embroidered by craftswomen from Bengal, and liberally sprinkled with semi-precious gems and crystals. This ensemble of hers took 40 artisans over 1800 hours to handicraft. This saree of hers was paired with a statement uncut diamond choker detailed with opals and pale Russian emeralds, with matching earrings from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.

Her makeup was highlighted by mauve-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and mascara and kohl. The pink eye shadow upped her look. The sleek middle-parted tresses completed her look. Vicky Kaushal wore a Bangalore silk embroidered sherwani and matching churidar with Sabyasachi gold-plated Bengal Tiger buttons. He paired his ensemble with embellished juttis.

Photographer Courtesy: ErrikosAndreou