Katrina Kaif Looks Like A Dream In Her Couture Saree Inspired By Her Mother’s British Heritage
Katrina Kaif looked like a dream in her saree, as she posted pictures from her photoshoot. The actress gave us a traditional perfect look with her ensemble. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and Akshay Tyagi, Katrina wore a saree designed by Sabyasachi. Let's decode her ensemble and jewellery game, which was rather strong.
With her ensemble, she paid a tribute to her mother's British heritage during the pre-wedding festivities. The designer conceptualised and created a vintage-inspired couture saree with a trailing veil. Structured like a white wedding gown, her pastel tulle saree was embellished with hand-cut English flowers, embroidered by craftswomen from Bengal, and liberally sprinkled with semi-precious gems and crystals. This ensemble of hers took 40 artisans over 1800 hours to handicraft. This saree of hers was paired with a statement uncut diamond choker detailed with opals and pale Russian emeralds, with matching earrings from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.
Her makeup was highlighted by mauve-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and mascara and kohl. The pink eye shadow upped her look. The sleek middle-parted tresses completed her look. Vicky Kaushal wore a Bangalore silk embroidered sherwani and matching churidar with Sabyasachi gold-plated Bengal Tiger buttons. He paired his ensemble with embellished juttis.
However, what do you think about Katrina Kaif's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photographer Courtesy: ErrikosAndreou