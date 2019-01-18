ENGLISH

Katrina's Red-hot Or Isabelle's Black And White: Whose Party Outfit Was More Fab?

By
Katrina and Isabelle Kaif

About last night, the gorgeous Kaif sisters, Katrina and Isabelle graced the birthday celebrations of Ali Abbas Zafar at Soho House. They looked fabulous in their outfits and gave us stunning party wear goals. While Katrina's ensemble was on the glam side, Isabelle opted for a sporty look. Let's decode their outfits, which had all our attention.

Katrina Kaif Fashion

Talking about Katrina first, the diva wore a ravishing red Jonathan Simkhai number. Her dress was a quintessential party outfit. Satiny and structured, her attire of the night was slightly puffed and full-sleeved. It featured a wrinkled bodice and a deep neckline. The slit at the center added a bold element to her outfit. Well, the dress enhanced her slender frame and she paired it with silver Jimmy Choo sandals, which colour-blocked her attire. She carried a smart heart-shaped purse with her. Katrina's makeup was dewy and the side-swept wavy tresses completed her party look.

Katrina Kaif Sister

Isabelle played with contrasts. She was totally in black and white. The budding actress wore a white-hued spaghetti crop top and paired it with high-waist black bell bottoms. Yes, her attire blended structured with flared and she pulled it off effortlessly. Isabelle's ensemble came from Avaro Figlio and she teamed her ensemble with chic danglers. Her makeup was highlighted by accentuated cheekbones and a maroon lip shade. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her look.

So, whose outfit did you like more: Katrina's or Isabelle's? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 16:29 [IST]
