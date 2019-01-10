ENGLISH

Isabelle Kaif's Latest Outfit Is Like A Sprinkle Of Spring In The Winter Season

Isabelle Kaif Fashion

Unperturbed by the ruling fashion trends, Isabelle Kaif latest look is as humble as it can get. Katrina Kaif's sibling, Isabelle is more than often spotted in outfits, which boast breezy silhouettes and soft hues. Her fashion sense is mostly about minimalism and there is an element of restrained elegance to her looks- something we find so refreshing.

Take, for instance, her latest outfit, which would have upped your spring wardrobe. The gorgeous budding actress was with her mother yesterday and she wore a semi-traditional outfit for the occasion. She wore a sky blue-hued kurta that seemed so flowy and casual. Her kurta was adorned with bright red, pink, and white floral prints. It was like a sprinkle of summers in the winters.

Isabelle Kaif Style

Isabelle paired it with white cotton palazzo, which was also flared and colour-blocked her kurta. Her outfit elaborated on the laidback aesthetics and comfort quotient. There was something so soothing and cheerful about her ensemble that we instantly felt something is missing in our wardrobe. Isabelle paired it with beautifully done white-hued flats, which complemented her outfit.

Coming to her makeup, it was nude-toned and touched up by a muted lip shade. The kohl was minimally applied and the middle-parted long tresses wrapped up her classy look. Isabelle Kaif showed us that elegance should be effortless. What do you think about her outfit and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    fashion bollywood isabelle kaif
    Other articles published on Jan 10, 2019
     

