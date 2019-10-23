Just In
Katrina Kaif Looks Like Ray Of Sunshine In A Yellow Dress At Her Brand Kay By Katrina Launch Event
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is on cloud nine currently as recently she added another feather to her hat. Yesterday, the actress launched her own beauty brand Kay By Katrina at an event in Mumbai. At the launch event, Katrina not only talked about her maiden beauty brand but also flaunted her chic outfit. The Bharat actress looked absolutely stunning in a beautiful yellow bodycon dress. So, let us take a close look at her chic dress and decode it.
So, Katrina Kaif sported a full-sleeved strapless plunging neckline plain bright yellow below knee-length bodycon dress, which made heads turn. Her stunning dress came from Alex Perry label and she was styled by celebrity stylist, Ami Patel. The Sooryavanshi actress completed her look with multiple-strapped golden stilettos. She ditched the neckpiece and accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned drop earrings and ring, which came from Niiaashi label.
The Kamli girl left her mid-parted sleek long tresses loose. With the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Bang Bang actress sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Katrina Kaif spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, light eye shadow, and pink lip shade.
Katrina Kaif looked extremely impressive and attractive in this sunshine dress. In fact, the actress just gave us a party-wear goal with her pretty outfit.
What do you think about Katrina Kaif's yellow bodycon dress? Share your opinions with us in the comment section.