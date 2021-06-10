Just In
Katrina Kaif Wows Us With Her Two Smart Outfits; Perfect For Hot And Humid Summers
Katrina Kaif gave us fashion goals after a long time with her summer outfits, perfect for hot and humid climate. The actress promoted an oil brand and for that she flaunted denims set. She was also spotted in the city in a cool white dress. We have decoded both her outfits for some summer-perfect fashion inspiration.
Talking about her shorts set first, she made us want to add a vibrant top to our wardrobe. The Bharat actress wore a gorgeous multi-coloured striped sleeveless top and teamed it with denim bottoms. Her makeup was fresh and natural with glossy-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. Katrina also painted her nails nude-pink. The middle-parted softly-curled tresses completed her look. The second dress that she wore was a white shirt dress that was crafted out of cotton and ideal for any casual occasion.
Her dress was collared and full-sleeved with structured silhouette. The Fitoor actress paired her ensemble with blue sports shoes that colour-blocked her attire. She also wore a floral printed white mask, following the safety protocol amid Covid-19 pandemic. The eye makeup was light and with middle-parted long tresses, she rounded out her smart look. Katrina Kaif looked pretty in both the outfits? Which outfit of hers are you more likely to slay? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pictures Source: Instagram