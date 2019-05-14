Playful And Summery, Katrina Kaif's Dress Can Instantly Make You Cheer Up Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Playful and summery, Katrina Kaif's latest ensemble was about that. The actress has kickstarted the 'Bharat' promotions and this outfit of hers totally wowed us. She looked pretty and like a whiff of fresh air. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her attire was about summer cheers. Let's decode her ensemble, which has totally left us impressed.

So, Katrina wore an Altuzarra attire that came from the label's latest spring summer collection. Her separates were dipped in sunshine yellow hue and consisted of a collared shirt blouse and matching structured skirt with a subtle side slit. This attire of Katrina's was accentuated by myriad quirky prints, which totally notched up her ensemble.

She paired her attire with white-hued sandals, which colour-blocked her separates. She accessorised her look with a stunning pair of earrings. Her makeup was highlighted by dewy tones. The minty pink lip shade and subtle kohl spruced up her look. The side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her summery on-duty avatar. Katrina looked awesome. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.