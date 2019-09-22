Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, And Other Best And Worst Dressed Celebs Of This Week Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

When it comes to all-things fashion, this week very special. We witnessed some high voltage fashion but some celebs also disappointed us with their outfits, particularly at IIFA Awards. And the celebrities, who failed to woo us included some big names as well. So, well let's find out who surprised us with their ensembles and who gave dull fashion moments.

Best Dressed Celebs

Katrina Kaif

So, for the IIFA Rocks, Katrina Kaif donned an electric red gown that was risqué but she carried her ensemble with a lot of aplomb. Her outfit was designed by Julien Macdonald and it was an intricately embellished number. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her outfit of the night featured a plunging neckline and a deep front slit. She paired her ensemble with black sandals and accessorised her look with minimal jewellery. The makeup was marked by a pink lip shade and the side-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Mouni Roy

Gold actress, Mouni Roy surprised us with her white sari at the trailer launch event of her upcoming movie, Made In China. She looked stunning in Ritika Mirchandani sari that featured a meticulously done halter sleeveless blouse and a beautifully-draped dreamy sari. Her sari was enhanced by soft pleats and intricate embroidery. The makeup was highlighted by dewy touches. She upped her look with smoky kohl, contoured cheekbones, and a matte pink lip shade. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

Angad Bedi

For The Zoya Factor screening, Angad Bedi donned a simple understated outfit but he looked a class apart. With his attire, the Pink actor also made a strong case for sustainable fabrics. His outfit came from the label, Raffughar and it consisted of a subtly-done white Kurtien shirt and Khadi Tulip Hem trousers. Styled by Meher Ahmed, he paired his ensemble with loafers, which added to the sophisticated touch.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's cocktail sari for an event in Thailand was a pure wow. The actress, who just made headlines with her prosthetic test for Jayalalithaa's role, surprised us with a Tarun Tahiliani sari. She also gave us a colour-blocking goals by pairing her golden sari with a black bralette blouse. Her blouse was strapless and her sari came alive with mukaish work and detailed floral accents. Her precious stone-studded pendant neckpiece notched up her look. Kangana Ranaut's makeup was light but her curly bob hairdo spruced up her avatar.

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte, who won the Emmy nominations in the best actress category for Sacred Games, gave us a speechless fashion moment with her Gucci dress at the main IIFA night. Styled by Who Wore What When, her ivory dress was unapologetically ruffled. Her asymmetrical dressed also featured a message and she paire her attire with Louboutin pumps. The actress elevated her style quotient with a sleek neckpiece by Occasions Fine Jewellery. The makeup was dominated by bluish-green eye shadow and the sassy bun rounded out her avatar.

Ranveer Singh

While not many could digest his style sense at IIFA 2019, we loved it. Ranveer Singh always push boundaries and he did it again with his ensemble. His grey textured Moschino suit with a red velvet drape had all our attention. However, not just with his classy outfit, Ranveer also impressed us with his sturdy boots. Styled by Nitasha Gaurav, he accessorised his look with tiny hoops and a gold chain, which we thought added to his quirky avatar. But that ponytail was what ruled the Internet.

Worst Dressed Celebs

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt failed to leave a lasting impression this time because we thought she didn't look fresh. She wore a Georges Chakra nudish-pink gown that was voluminous and exuded dreamy vibes. There was nothing wrong with her attire but it didn't quite suit Alia. On the top of it, her makeup was dull and couldn't notch up her look for the glittering night. The only winning part about Alia Bhatt's look was her messy pigtail.

Vicky Kaushal

We got to say men's fashion at IIFA 2019 was really impressive but Vicky Kaushal didn't win us this time. The Uri actor played with wardrobe basics but his look was a tad too basic. His tuxedo outfit was boring and too dated. We wish he had done something groovy by pairing a vibrant shirt with his attire. We hope Vicky Kaushal gives us a fashion goal next time.

Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan wore a gown by Supria Munjal, which honestly didn't look good on her. Her maroon gown was sleeveless with a plunging neckline. The bodice of her attire was textured and otherwise the gown was flared and softly pleated. Radhika couldn't quite pull it off but more than the attire her maroon lip shade is what ruined her look of the night.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone disappointed us too. She wore a dramatic custom-made Gaurav Gupta gown for the IIFA night. Her electric violet gown was enhanced by multi-shade glass embroidery and faux feathers. Actually her gown was beautiful but the exaggerated sleeves and the floor-length veil did nothing to elevate her look. In fact, these two elements gave her look a way too elaborate touch. However, her makeup and jewellery game were strong.

Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan failed to charm us with her Gavin Miguel number. Her attire was risqué and while she was able to pull it off, it was the attire itself that we didn't like so much. But on the positive side, her makeup marked by blue eye shadow was good. We liked her spiky danglers but they didn't go well with her attire.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta donned a golden gown for the golden IIFA night but she couldn't create a golden fashion moment. It was not as if the choice of her gown was bad but the quality of fabric was a major disappointment. Fabric can make or break the outfit and this time, the fabric definitely brought her attire notches down. Also, the red lip shade was a big no with this attire.

So, whose attire you liked the most and whose attire you liked the least? Let us know that in the comment section.